New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday saved the lives of a 70-year-old woman and her dog when a fire broke out in a house on the 1st floor, opposite DDA Park, Triloki colony, KM Pur, New Delhi, the police said.

There was no loss of life due to swift action and good coordination among the fire department, police and public. The fire was completely extinguished, which was probably caused by a spark in the AC.

On Wednesday, at around 07.50 PM, a PCR call about fire in a house on the 1st floor, opposite DDA Park, Triloki Colony, K.M. Pur, was received at Police Station Kotla Mubarak Pur.

While the fire was being controlled, the police staff found a woman trapped inside, struggling to breathe due to the fumes, said the police.

"It was revealed that she suffers from lung disease, diabetes, and relies on an oxygen cylinder for survival. Additionally, she was unable to move from her bed due to a fractured hip. The police staff entered the room, and the lady was safely shifted from that room to another room," the police added.

Meanwhile, a dog was also found lying unconscious at the spot and was rescued by police staff Dal Singh and Dharam Singh by giving CPR with the help of the public.

Subsequently, the dog was shifted to a veterinarian hospital in the defence colony area by SHO/K.M. Pur. Timely treatment was provided to the dog and his life was also saved, the police said. (ANI)

