New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has invited applications from its personnel who are willing to work in the social media cell, an official letter said on Tuesday.

The letter was marked to DCPs of all districts in the national capital.

The names of ACPs/Inspectors/SIs and other subordinate staff (executive/ministerial) who are willing to work in social media cell, Special Branch of Delhi Police may please be sent to this headquarters latest by March 25 positively, the letter stated.

The officers/men who have knowledge of social media skills will be given preference. This may please be treated as most urgent, the letter added.

