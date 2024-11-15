New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday set up a traffic kiosk at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) with features to capture red light jumping and overspeeding using high-definition cameras, a statement said.

The kiosk has been set up at stall No. 14 on the ground floor of Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, it said.

The objective of the kiosk is to raise awareness among the visitors about the importance of adhering to traffic rules, provide information on how to connect with Delhi Traffic Police via social media platforms and helpline numbers, and highlight the initiatives undertaken by the traffic police to address and resolve citizen's grievances, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Satyaveer Singh Katara, said.

"A prominent feature of the kiosk is live demonstration of how red light jumping and overspeeding can be captured using high-definition cameras, and challans be generated for the violators," Katara said.

The initiative aims to educate the public about the different enforcement measures besides acting as a deterrent against traffic violations, the ACP said.

The kiosk serves as a comprehensive effort to promote road safety awareness and encourage responsible behaviour on roads, he added.

Additionally, a road safety game zone has been set up at the trade fair especially aimed at children, who can participate in quiz competitions on the subject and win attractive prizes, the statement said.

