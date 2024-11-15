Bhadohi, November 15: The police on Friday arrested a man for repeatedly raping a minor girl for one-and-a-half months after kidnapping her in Uttar Prades's Bhadohi district, officials said. Aurai police station in-charge Ajit Kumar Srivastava said the accused was nabbed on Friday from near the Ugapur airstrip while he was heading to Jaunpur from Mirzapur, based on a missing complaint lodged by the victim's father naming him on October 2. Jaunpur Horror: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed, Head Severed From Body Over Land Dispute in UP, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Srivastava said the police raided several places in connection with the case before the accused left the teenage girl near her house three days back and fled. The victim's family members took her to the police who sent her for a medical check-up that confirmed rape. Rewa Horror: Woman Picnicking With Husband Gang-Raped by 5 Men in Madhya Pradesh; Police Rounds Up Over 100 People.

After recording the girl's statement, sections pertaining to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case, Srivastava said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)