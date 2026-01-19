New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a man from Sikkim in connection with a massive international drug trafficking syndicate.

According to the police, Tilak was supplying ganja to the syndicate after smuggling it from Thailand.

In relation to this case, on October 2, 2024, the Delhi Police seized cocaine and ganja worth Rs. 13,000 crore during coordinated operations conducted across Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab.

So far, more than 15 accused have been arrested in the case.

However, the mastermind of the syndicate, Virendra Basoya, is currently abroad. A Red Corner Notice has been issued against his son Rishabh, who is also absconding and believed to be outside the country. (ANI)

