Morning visuals from Akbar road where Delhi Police has set up barricades in the vicinity of AICC headquarters (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Congress has planned another show of strength by holding protests across the national capital as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in the National Herald case, party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Delhi Police is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters.

Accusing the Delhi Police of showing "highhandedness", Ramesh said this reflects the mindset of the Modi government.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Alerts for Delhi, Rajasthan; Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over Tamil Nadu, Kerala.

"From the early hours of this morning the Delhi Police--obviously taking orders from the Union Home Minister--is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters. This high-handedness was only to be expected and reflects the mindset of the Modi Sarkar," he tweeted.

The police have made elaborate arrangements and have barricaded Akbar Road as the party headquarters is located at 24, Akbar Road.

Also Read | Rupee Falls 1 Paisa to All-Time Low of 80.06 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Congress office HQ in Akbar Road but now closed by shah police.... They know the strength of Congress workers and their commitment."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, other senior party leaders and MPs are already present in Delhi. They had a meeting this evening at Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's house.

Official sources said that Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the investigators at the party headquarters here around 11 am on Thursday.

The fresh summon was issued as Sonia Gandhi could not join the ED investigation in the case due to COVID-19.

The ED had on June 1 summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear before its investigators on June 8 in the case for the first time in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald.

The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED last month questioned Rahul Gandhi on several occasions in the case.The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in 2013.

The petitioner had approached the court alleging that the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL), in which Sonia Gandhi and her son owned 38 per cent shares each.

The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

Congress argued that YIL was a not-for-profit company under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956 that can neither accumulate profits nor pay dividends to its shareholders.

Calling it a case of political vendetta, senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi had said, "This is truly a very weird case -- an alleged money laundering case on which summons are issued with no money involved."

The federal agency's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders then under the PMLA. The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by YIL.

While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)