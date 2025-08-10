New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Reinforcing the unified citywide effort to engage and equip private security personnel in safeguarding Delhi during the festive period, interaction-cum-briefing programs were organised on Sunday across all police districts of Delhi to reinforce the role of Private Security Guards as vital partners in maintaining law and order and acting as force multipliers for public safety.

The primary objective of the meetings was to provide them with a briefing on security protocols and enhance their skills to identify and respond to potential threats.

During the sessions, security guards were given a comprehensive overview of Do's and Don'ts related to their duties. To strengthen their operational readiness, security kits (cap, reflective jacket, baton, whistle) were also distributed to all the participants.

SBK Singh, the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi graced the occasion and interacted with Praharis to motivate and inspire them for vigilant duty at two major programmes held at Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi in North district, attended by around 800 Praharis and also at auditorium of Lotus Temple in South-East District, attended by around 300 Praharis.

In his address, CP Delhi lauded the complementary role of private security guards in strengthening public safety and emphasised the significance of their alertness & vigilance and also stressed that Praharis are an indispensable link in community policing and their cooperation enhances the reach, responsiveness, and effectiveness of law.

Senior police officers, Ravindra Singh Yadav, IPS, Spl. CP/Law & Order (Zone-1); Madhur Verma, Jt CP/Central Range; Raja Banthia, DCP/ North, Nidhin Valsan, DCP/Central were present at the event held at Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi in North district and Madhup Tewari, Spl CP/Law & Order (Zone-1I); SK Jain, Joint CP/Southern Range and Dr Hemant Tiwari, DCP/South East District attended the event held at the auditorium of Lotus Temple in South-East district.

In the interactive meeting, Praharis were advised to be proactive in conducting polite yet firm searching and frisking where required.

Maintaining constant observation of people and surroundings. Immediately report suspicious persons or unusual activities to the police. Be alert to abandoned or unattended items and treat them as potential threats until cleared. Supporting the police in crowd management during Independence Day celebrations and festive times, added the police. (ANI)

