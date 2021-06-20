New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Keeping in view the likeliness of resurgence of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava on Saturday announced the formation of district and thana (police station)-level committees for Public Health Care (PHC) Management to both prevent and tackle the possibility.

"These committees will be providing a professional response to various situations arising out of public health emergencies, movement of migrant labourers, care for the destitute, elderly citizens and women, food/ration for needy and hungry, maintaining essential supplies, etc," Shrivastava said, according to a release by Delhi Police.

He also mentioned that working towards public acceptance of Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) and placing measures for systemic and voluntary adoption, to minimise the need for coercive enforcement will be among the important objectives of the committees.

Mentioning that compliance of COVID-19 norms is voluntary, but also every citizen's responsibility and duty, which cannot always be achieved through coercive challans, Shrivastava said, "Police is to prosecute the violations which should be the minimum occurrence and not a norm."

The Covid Cell at Police Headquarters would be upgraded to a Public Health Emergency Management Cell to supervise the committees, the police said. (ANI)

