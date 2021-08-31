New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Delhi Police is set to integrate from September 1 the Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans with the existing beats of the police stations to augment capabilities at the police station level for separation of law and order and investigation functions, thus giving an all-Delhi shape to a pilot project running in 30 police stations for the past three years.

As per an official release, the merger of the present jurisdictional strength of PCR and that of the police station beats will enhance the manpower and vehicular capabilities of the thanas to conduct beat-wise patrolling and better surveillance on criminals and illegal activities, besides attending to law & order functions under the single command of the police station/district.

The step is being taken after the Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana constituted a high-level committee comprising Sundari Nanda, Special Police Commissioner Headquarters, Muktesh Chander, Special Commissioner of Police/Operations and Satish Golchha, Special Commissioner of Police of the south zone to coordinate this systemic change after detailed examination of all aspects.

Over 800 existing PCR MPVs will now get absorbed with the police station beat staff in the new system. In the current system, the MPVs have their own patrol beats, base points and patrol routes under the command of the central police control room. The new decentralized system will allow the police stations to organize their patrolling as per requirement and also bring the PCR MPV staff under their human resources. For all practical purposes, the PCR staff, numbering around 5,000, shall be considered posted to the concerned police stations.

To bring organizational change into efficient functioning for Law and order, The Jt CP/Ranges, with their counterparts of PCR and Communication wings will merge PCR beats of MPVs and motorcycle patrols into existing beats of the Police Stations. Thus, post-integration each beat will have a patrol vehicle with a minimum of two police personnel patrolling the beat 24x7 in shifts and also attending PCR calls.

They would also attend to other minor laws and order in the beat and also ensure surveillance over unlawful activities and all other issues that are currently the responsibility of the Beat and Division officers and the PCR MPVS respectively. The beat MPVS will have to resume patrolling after handing over any call which mandates registration of crime to the staff of the Investigation Wing from the police station.

The numbers of Beats and MPVs will be organized paying special attention to the deployment of women officers particularly in beats that have schools, colleges and other areas having a high footfall of women etc. as is being done currently.

All vehicles (PCR & Police Station Vehicles) will now be merged into a common fleet in a manner that all beats have at least one patrolling vehicle. Response time of PCR vehicles shall be monitored with backend distribution and monitoring of PCR calls continuing with CPCR.

The beat staff will be deployed in the MPVS to attend law and order related calls on ERSS 112. Whenever extra force is required for any law and order situation, the Inspector/L&O and the SHO shall ensure sending of adequate force. The staff not attached to the MPV beats shall not be routinely called for law and order duties unless there is an extraordinary situation.

For investigation, adequate numbers of SIs, ASIs, HCs and graduate constables to be notified as Investigation Officers have been selected after analyzing human resource profiles of the existing staff of the police stations. These Investigation Officers along with their teams will investigate cases and monitor trials of all the cases of the concerned police station.

Besides, there will be an emergency crime team in the police station 24x7 to attend to the need for registration of cases, evidence collection and investigation consequent to calls on ERSS 112 attended by the beat MPVS.

The investigation wing will be supervised by the Inspector/Investigation and the investigation staff will not be utilized in duties other than those of the Investigation wing, without prior permission of DCP.

For the administration of the police station, The Station House Officer (SHO), being overall in charge of the police station functioning, will also be directly responsible for the works of the Duty Officer, Public Facilitation Desk staff, Woman Help Desk staff and any other front end citizen servicing function. As earlier, the upkeep of the police station, barracks, messing, maintenance of vehicles and all such administrative functions will be the responsibility of the Inspector (L&O).

The operation of expenses incurred during investigation or law and order will be the responsibility of the Inspector (Investigation). Further, any repairs and need of any other basic amenities for the police station will also constitute the area of SHO's supervision. SHO will supervise both the Inspector/Law and Order and the Inspector/Investigation.

SHO will also be responsible for coordinating enquiries under ICMS, and ensuring the mandated functioning of CCTNS, E-beat book and ICJS, through Inspector/Investigation.

The SHO will also be responsible for efficient Front End Services for citizens like verifications, permissions etc. These services will be available at notified timings and attending to visitors in connection with these issues will also be the responsibility of the SHO.

With this move, Delhi Police seeks to enter the next level of operational efficiency and hopes to serve the citizens of Delhi better by prompt response and vigil on crimes as well as the availability of more human resources at the police stations to attend to citizens' needs. (ANI)

