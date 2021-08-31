Thiruvananthapuram, August 31: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sheeba. Her husband, Selvaraj, was taken into custody by the police. The incident took place at Sasthavattom in Chenkottukonam. The accused stabbed his wife several times on the road. Maharashtra Man Stabs Brother-in-Law to Death After Wife Refuses To Return Home, Arrested.

As per reports, Sheeba was returning home from work when the incident took place. The woman was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, the doctors of the hospital declared her brought dead. Selvaraj was married twice. The couple reportedly had two children. Bengaluru Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife to Death, Arrested.

The exact motive behind the murder is still not known. However, some reports claimed that the accused doubted Sheeba's character. In the past also, it led to fights between the couple several times. A case of murder has been registered against the accused. The 38-year-old deceased used to work in nearby houses. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident, a 45-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following an argument on July 31. The man then walked into Mangolpuri police station with a blood-stained knife to confess his crime. According to the police, Sameer and Sabana used to fight often over the accused's drinking habit.

