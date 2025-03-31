New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Outer District Police in New Delhi have intensified security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration of Eid and Navratri in the region. With the festive season around the corner, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to maintain law and order.

Drone surveillance, increased foot patrols, routine night checks, and stringent picket checking and vehicle inspections are some of the measures being implemented to ensure public safety. Markets and parks are also constantly monitored to prevent criminal activities.

The police have adopted area domination strategies, focusing on vulnerable and sensitive areas, and maintaining a visible presence across key locations. Teams are working round the clock to enforce security protocols and maintain public order.

"We are fully dedicated to ensuring that everyone can celebrate Eid and Navratri in a safe and peaceful manner," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, New Delhi, Sachin Sharma.

The police have urged the communities to remain vigilant and cooperate with them during this period, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in ensuring peaceful celebrations for all.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated with joy and unity across India. The sighting of the moon has led to special prayers (Namaz) being offered at mosques, Eidgahs, and open grounds, with people from different parts of the country coming together to celebrate the occasion.

In Delhi, children and families gathered at the historic Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, to offer Namaz.

With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

From bustling city centers to peaceful rural towns, the spirit of togetherness and devotion was palpable as families, friends, and neighbors shared in the festivities. (ANI)

