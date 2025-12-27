New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Police's South-East District on Friday conducted Operation Aaghat 3.0, arresting 285 accused under the Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act.

504 persons were apprehended under preventive measures, and 116 individuals of bad character were arrested. Recoveries included 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg ganja, and ₹2,30,990/- seized.

310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler were recovered. 1,306 persons were rounded up under preventive measures.

DCP South East Hemant Tiwari stated that this operation is a significant step in maintaining law and order

Providing details of the operation, DCP South East Hemant Tiwari said, "285 accused have been arrested under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act. A total of 504 persons were apprehended under preventive action, while 116 Bad Characters were also apprehended."

He further said, "Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation. Recoveries include 21 CMP, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. A total of 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor and 6.01 kg of ganja were seized. We also recovered ₹2,30,990 from gamblers, along with 310 mobile phones. As many as 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered."

Meanwhile, a brief exchange of fire took place in the National Capital's Narela area in which two wanted men were injured and apprehended by Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, the two accused, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, are Bad Characters (BCs) of Narela police station and are involved in multiple criminal cases.

The accused were roaming in the area with a firearm when the police set up a special picket near NIT, Narela. On spotting the police, the accused fired three rounds at the police. In retaliation, police injured the accused by firing at their legs, officials said.

The injured accused were admitted to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital. Police recovered two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle from the spot. Five empty cartridges were also seized.

Police said a case under relevant sections related to attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and the Arms Act is being registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

