New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday arrested an alleged member of an inter-state drug cartel from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, New Delhi. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Nadeem Khan, a resident of Seelampur.

He is accused of bringing heroin consignments from Sasaram, Bihar to other parts of the country via Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, added the police.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 3 Women, Including 2 Sisters, Drown While Crossing Chambal River Backwater To Reach Temple in Mandsaur.

"On Saturday, specific information was received that Nadeem would come in between 08:00-08:30 am to supply a huge consignment of heroin to his contact at ISBT Kashmiri Gate", said the police.

Last year, the kingpin of the cartel, Mohammad Rafi alias Baboo Khan and his associates Shahjad and Amir had been arrested.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Talks Education, Health, Free Power During Rally in Lucknow.

Nadeem was introduced to the kingpin of the cartel Baboo Khan and was later married to the latter's daughter.

Nadeem Khan, then, started handling the illegal narcotics drug business of his father-in-law in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The accused was produced before a court and was sent to Police custody for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)