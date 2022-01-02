Lucknow, January 2: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched election campaign for the upcoming UP assembly elections with a rally in Lucknow. Addressing the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept his speech simple, straight and short. He did not talk about caste, community and crime. Instead, he spoke about schools, hospitals and free electricity.

"If you want free electricity, vote for us otherwise you can vote for Yogi ji. If you want good hospitals and schools, vote for us or else you can vote for Yogi ji," he said. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AAP To Contest All 403 Seats, Asks Party Workers To Get Involved in Preparations.

He further said that when Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia spoke about improvement in our schools, he was challenged by UP education minister to see the schools in UP.

"But when Sisodia came here, he was stopped by the police from visiting any school. I now invite Yogi ji to visit our schools in Delhi," he said. Talking about Ayodhya, Kejriwal said that he had visited the holy city recently and was slammed by the BJP.

"I do not know what wrong I did. After going back to Delhi, I sent two trains full of people to visit Ayodhya and the trips were free. If we form government here, I will do the same for you," he said.

He said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have given a chance to the SP, the BSP, the BJP and the Congress. "Give us one chance and if we do not work properly, I will not ask you for another chance," he stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).