New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The BJP is relying solely on personal attacks, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused him of misleading the people of Delhi with false promises.

Addressing a public meeting in Narela assembly constituency here, Kejriwal highlighted his government's achievements and appealed to people to not vote for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi polls.

Speaking at the launch of the third instalment of the BJP's manifesto for the Delhi elections earlier in the day, Shah accused Kejriwal of not fulfilling his promises.

"Kejriwal makes tall promises, fails to deliver and returns to the public with a fresh bundle of lies. I have never seen anyone lie so cleanly in my political career," the minister said.

He also refuted the AAP's claim that the BJP would end the existing welfare schemes and development projects after coming to power in Delhi.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, Kejriwal said the BJP is relying solely on personal attacks.

"I listened to Amit Shah's speech for half an hour and all he did was abuse me," he said.

Kejriwal spoke about the AAP government's achievements and listed welfare measures such as free electricity and water, free bus rides for women, and mohalla clinics among them.

"If the BJP comes to power, it will put an end to the free welfare schemes that have transformed lives in Delhi," he claimed.

The AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in Delhi after sweeping the last two elections. The BJP is looking to regain power in Delhi after a 25-year hiatus.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

