New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the city is fully prepared to welcome Kanwariyas, with comprehensive arrangements in place across Kanwar camps and borders.

She highlighted that the Delhi government has extended grants to 374 Kanwar committees and will distribute Ganga water pails and jute bags to five lakh Kanwariyas to promote environmental awareness.

Speaking to reporters at Punjabi Bagh, CM Gupta said, "Beautiful arrangements have been made by all the Kanwar committees. The Delhi government made preparations to welcome all the Kanwariyas in a very different way this time. Grants have been issued to 374 Kanwar committees in Delhi."

She added that the Kanwar camps have been equipped with essential facilities, including electricity, health services, toilets, and a cleaning staff.

"Welcome gates have been installed on all the borders of Delhi... We will increase the amount of assistance provided to the Kanwar committees. Along with this, we will also provide pails of Ganga water and jute bags to 5 lakh Kanwariyas of Delhi so that this group of Kanwariyas can join in protecting the environment in Delhi. The distribution of all this will start from tomorrow," she said.

Meanwhile, a large number of Kanwariyas have reached Haridwar as the Kanwar Yatra enters its final stage, with the city packed with devotees gathering to collect holy Ganga water for offering to Lord Shiva.

Officials expect the total number of pilgrims to cross 3 crore by the end of Sunday.

The number of Dak Kanwariyas, those who return quickly after collecting water, is increasing, and police have implemented a traffic plan to manage the swelling crowds. From city roads to Har Ki Pauri, the entire area is filled with devotees and vehicles.

Pilgrims are arriving in large numbers via Nagla Imarti and heading to designated parking zones in Haridwar. (ANI)

