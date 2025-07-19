New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh participated in the Hariyali Teej celebrations organised by the Delhi Study Group, a prominent socio-political-cultural NGO, ahead of the festival.

Speaking at the event, Varma said, "A Teej event was organised here, which has been continuing for the last 31 years. A cultural programme was also held. I congratulate everyone."

The event featured vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the rich traditions associated with Hariyali Teej.

Significantly, Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the month of Shravan. The festival of Hariyali Teej holds importance in Hinduism because on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Mother Parvati as his wife after her rigorous penance. This festival is also celebrated as the reunion of Shiva and Shakti. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands.

From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green. Women dress up in traditional attire along with 16 adornments and get together to ride swings and to listen to old folklore of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Ghewar is a popular dish in the Teej festival and comes in different varieties, and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, mal-pua and halwa.

Also called 'Hariyali Teej', the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern and Western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their spouses. The word 'haryali' means greenery and represents the monsoon season, a time when downpour brightens up the surroundings. (ANI)

