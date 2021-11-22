New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has issued instructions to inspect and carry out detailed studies of bridges, flyovers, underpasses and other structures which are more than 15 years old, officials said.

The decision was taken after a recent meeting of senior engineers and others under the chairmanship of the engineer-in-chief of the PWD here, according to a circular issued by the authorities.

As per the document dated November 18, all flyovers, bridges, underpasses, ROBs, RUBs, etc, shall be regularly inspected by the maintenance unit of the area concerned. Any defect or distress observed in the structures shall be informed immediately to the repair and rehabilitation division under the flyover zone for "necessary remedial measures".

It further said that the repair and rehabilitation division shall "respond immediately" to take up further necessary action to attend to such type of complaints.

"Similarly, the repair and rehabilitation division of the PWD shall take up the inspection of bridges, flyovers, underpasses, ROBs, RUBs, etc older more than 15 years of construction, to carry out detailed study like load test, NDT, inspection of bearings, inspection of expansion joints, and another defects. The remedial measures for the same shall be taken up accordingly," the circular added.

The national capital has around 90 flyovers and underpasses. The city has a number of old flyovers in various parts, including Defence Colony, Shahdara and Nehru Nagar.

In a similar move, the Delhi government's PWD had last month issued an order for the repair and testing of bearings and expansion joints of the Karampura and the Gokulpuri flyovers.

A senior PWD official said there have been complaints about "deteriorating health", including gap in expansion joints, in flyovers.

“Examination of these two flyovers will be conducted in the drive. Expansion joints, bearings, crash barriers, load bearing capacity and road surface of the flyover will be checked. After the examination of grey areas, repair exercise of the flyovers will begin,” the official said.

Officials said the gap in expansion joints of flyovers is normal during winters.

They, however, added that if it grows further, then immediate repair should be done to avoid untoward incidents.

In the last few months, the PWD conducted an overhaul of the Bhikaji Cama Place flyover, Moolchand flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover and the Shahdara flyover among others.

