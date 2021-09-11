New Delhi, September 11: Taking a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the extensive waterlogging in Delhi after heavy rains on Saturday, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga went "rafting" on an inundated road and thanked him for making it possible in "every nook and corner" of the city.

In a video posted on Twitter, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha asked Kejriwal to have boards put up across Delhi about his achievement.

Watch: BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Goes Rafting on Waterlogged Road in Delhi

Record rains lashed many parts of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses. The city recorded 117.9 mm of rainfall from 5.30 am to 2.30 pm.

In the video, Bagga is seen sitting in a rafting boat on a submerged road in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Cars, motorcycles and buses are seen wading through the muddy water on the road.

"This season, I really wanted to go to Rishikesh for rafting but I could not go due to coronavirus and repeated lockdowns. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji as he has made arrangements for rafting in every nook and corner of Delhi," the BJP leader said in the video.

"I urge Arvind Kejriwal ji to put up boards about this across Delhi as he always does," he said. Many Delhiites shared pictures and videos on social media showing waterlogging in different parts of the city. In another video uploaded on Twitter, children are seen swimming on a heavily waterlogged road near the MCD Civic Centre.

According to authorities, 262 waterlogging complaints were received by the Public Works Department and civic agencies till Saturday afternoon (1.30 pm). Last month, Kejriwal had chaired a meeting to review Delhi's drainage plan and said that a "world-class" drainage system would be developed in the city to resolve the issue of waterlogging.

He had said that necessary changes, as suggested by IIT Delhi, would be made to bolster the city's drainage system and make it foolproof.

