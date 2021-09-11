Tirunelveli, September 11: In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old man hacked his father to death in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. The incident took place at Thamaraikulam village of the district. The 43-year-old accused is reportedly suffering from learning difficulties. He was arrested by the police on charges of murder. The deceased has been identified as M Samuthiram. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man With Friend's Help Kills Mother After She Tries to Stop Him From Smuggling Smack in Bijnor.

According to a report published in The Time of India, the accused allegedly killed his father as he was unhappy with the deceased for harassing his mother. The accused has reportedly been sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for observation and treatment. Tamil Nadu: Man & Pregnant Wife Hacked to Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage.

The accused reportedly pushed Samuthiram and attacked his head with a hoe. He then hacked the victim to death with a machete. The accused will be kept at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital so that he can be certified as mentally ill or fit by doctors.

If the accused is declared mentally fit, he will be lodged in jail. A case of murder has been registered against the 43-year-old man. Meanwhile, if the accused is certified as mentally ill, he will be sent to Chennai for further treatment. The police have started an investigation into the case.

