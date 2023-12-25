New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): An accused in a rape case, Amandeep Singh, managed to escape from the custody of the arrival immigration team at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday, officials said today.

Singh had arrived at the airport from Bahrain and was apprehended due to a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him.

"On December 20, 2023, at about 0600 hr, a pax Mr Amandeep Singh (EC No.X0634702/Indian), arrived from Bahrain by Air India Airlines flight No. AI 940/STA 0455 hrs, was detained by Immigration Officials due to LOC notice issued against the said Pax by City Khanna, Ludhiyana, Punjab Vide FIR NO. 65/2020 Dated 07/04/2020 U/S 376 IPC," said CISF in an official statement.

On December 21, 2023, it was intimated that the said LOC pax had mistakenly skipped from arrival Immigration and exited from Terminal Building on December 20, 2023 at about 0959 hrs, it added.

Amandeep Singh, accused in a rape case registered in Punjab's Ludhiana, who had been on the run since April 2020, was being handed over to Delhi Police by CISF personnel when he fled.

The escape occurred at about 10 a.m. in the arrival section of the immigration department, where Singh jumped from counter number 33.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the escaped accused, with specialised teams formed for the purpose. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the swift capture of Amandeep Singh.

The incident raises concerns about airport security procedures and the need for heightened vigilance in such cases. (ANI)

