New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

These cases came out of the 27,182 tests, conducted a day ago.

With 120 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,64,478 while the death toll stood at 26,150, the latest health bulletin stated.

Delhi on Friday had reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one death.

On mutiple days in March, the city has recorded zero fatality count.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 26, it dipped to 322.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 2,902 on March 26, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 9,805 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 86 (0.88 per cent) of them were occupied.

A total of 86 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Saturday health department bulletin stated.

