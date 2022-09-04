New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 68 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Pimp Caught Supplying Call Girls to Madhepura Cop.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards evening or night.

The maximum temperature may hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Given Triple Talaq Because of Obesity in Meerut, Husband Booked.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)