New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Delhi reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department.

The national capital also recorded eight recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 340 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The total number of cases stands at 14,39,526, total recoveries at 14,14,095 and death toll at 25,091.

In the past 24 hours, 38,300 RT-PCR samples and 17,609 antigens have been collected.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 per cent. As many as 74,684 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

