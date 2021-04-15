New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Friday, it said.

The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius over the next five to six days, the IMD said.

