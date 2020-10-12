New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The national capital recorded 40 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,809 while 1,849 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.11 lakh, authorities said.

The relatively low number of fresh cases resulted from the 35,947 tests conducted the previous day.

On October 10 as well as on September 29, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16 when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.

Forty more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,809, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 20,535 from 21,701 the previous day.

The total number of cases in the city has climbed to 3,11,188, the bulletin added.

