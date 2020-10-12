New Delhi, October 12: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that every Delhi government, Central government agencies and individuals should follow the 5 key anti-dust pollution directives at construction sites issued by the Delhi government. He said that every construction site should be covered with tin shed, and green blankets, a regular sprinkling of water should take place and trucks carrying construction materials should be covered. Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, Monitors Demolition Work at Pragati Maidan and FICCI, Instructs to Follow Measures to Stop Dust-Pollution.

Rai said that from today we have also started micro monitoring of the 13 hotspots of Delhi. He said that the Delhi government has appointed nine Deputy Commissioner of MCDs as nodal officers of these 13 hotspots. Rai said that in a bid to sensitise about the Green app we have launched sensitisation program with the officials of various department. He also said that tomorrow at 12 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution at Narela’s Hiranki Village. Delhi Pollution: 'Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh' Campaign Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal; Here is How It Will Use Technology to Curb Stubble Burning.

Rai said, "The Delhi government has launched a war against pollution and under this, we have launched a campaign against dust pollution in Delhi. The Delhi government has formed 13 to 14 different teams who are working on the ground and visiting various spots where construction work is going on. These teams are inspecting the ongoing works and also ensuring that all the agencies follow the antidust pollution directives given by the Delhi government.

I have personally visited some of the spots which are mostly more than 20,000 sqm to inspect whether these people have followed the antidust pollution directives given by the Delhi government. During these visits I have found that the FICCI was violating the directives of the Delhi government, therefore, we have imposed a tax of Rs.20,00,00 against them and also stalled their work. There are around 39 sites which have more than 20,000 sqm area where construction work is going on.

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for the sites to install anti-smog guns. Around 33 sites have already installed these types of equipment but the other 6 are yet to install these equipment’s, therefore, we have stopped work of these sites. Yesterday we also stopped construction work of an NBCC site at Netaji Nagar and another one was a site of the PWD department at the Kasturba Nagar. In both these places, the anti-smog guns were not installed. NBCC has installed only one antismog gun whereas they are supposed to install 2 such guns, therefore, before this installation work is done no work should take place."

He added, "But we have also found out that there are various construction sites which has area lesser than 20,000 sqm but they are not following the antidust pollution directives of the Delhi government. Today I want to request all the central government and Delhi government Bodies that any construction site should follow the five key directives of the Delhi government. These directives are also applicable for private construction works. Firstly, 10 mt thick teen sheds should be installed in all the construction sites so that the dust does not fly.

These shades should be covered with a green sheet so that the dust cannot come out of the restricted spot. Thirdly, the agencies should sprinkle water at the area and outside the area too. For areas more 20,000 sqm they should install anti-smog guns but others should sprinkle water regularly. Fourthly, the construction site and the adjacent area should be covered with a net. Lastly, the cars or trucks which are carrying the construction materials should also be covered and the wheels of these trucks should be washed regularly."

He further said, "Today I want to request all the government agencies and the individuals to follow these five norms. Maintaining these norms are not expensive and if everyone follows these norms then it will help every citizen in the time of Covid to fight the toxic air. But if anyone does not follow these directives of the Delhi government then we will take stringent action against such agencies and individuals. I have witnessed that agencies are only putting covers at the sites when they are getting the news that the Delhi government teams will be visiting. This is not the right attitude. This is a collective responsibility of every citizen."

He said, "From today we have also started micro monitoring of the 13 hotspots of Delhi. The hotspots are Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase-2, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, R K Puram, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Mayapuri. These hotspots come under 9 deputy commissioners of the MCDs and we have appointed the DCs as the nodal officers. Under SDMC 6 hotspots come, under North MCD 5 hotspots and EDMC has 2 hotspots. Every government agency should stay in touch with these DCs for any work in these hotspots. Today I met all these DCs along with senior officials of the environment departments. I have directed all the DCs to meet every government agency within the 13th of this month. We will also monitor these spots from the green war room."

Gopal Rai said, "The Delhi government is also launching the green app but before that, we are meeting the officials of all the allied agencies and sensitizing them about the use of this app. The work has started and after the end of this process, the app will be launched. Lastly, we prepared anti-stubble burning solution with the PUSA institute for 400 acres of land and now more work is going on. First, we decided to start the spraying work at Najafgarh but due to water in the farmland that will not be possible. We will start this work at Narela’s Hiranki Village. Tomorrow at 12 PM CM Arvind Kejriwal will start the spraying of the solution."