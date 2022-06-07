New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The national capital on Tuesday reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases as the city logged 450 cases, the Delhi Health Department informed. The city also saw one death due to Coronavirus.

Delhi on Monday logged 247 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. On Sunday, Delhi reported 343 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death had occurred due to the viral disease.

Also Read | Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: BJP Youth Wing Leader Harshit Srivastava Arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

With the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the total cases in the city rose to 19,09,427 with more than a thousand active cases (1,534).

Of the 23,404 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the government data on Tuesday informed the positivity rate rose to 1.92 per cent.

Also Read | Chennai: Lake Water Turns Pink After Methane Contamination in Perungudi, Locals Demand Action.

Fresh recoveries from this virus are at 264 which took the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,81,416. With an addition of one fresh fatality, the total death toll increased to 26,213. The case fatality rate is at 1.37 per cent.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is noted, the government data informed that 25,000 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative doses provided so far increased to 3,43,76,733. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)