New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The national capital recorded seven new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

While the total number of active cases reached 13, the positivity rate remained at 0.29 per cent.

According to the bulletin, four Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,80,866.

Also, with no death from Covid reported over the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the national capital remained at 26,522.

As part of the country's ongoing vaccination drive, 479 Covid vaccine shots were administered in the city in the last 24 hours, out of which 44 persons recieved 1st dose, 97 recieved 2nd, and 338 persons were given precautionary doses, taking the cumulative tally to 3,73,84,534.

As many as 1587 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested in the national capital to 4,06,96,474.

The national capital faced three Covid waves and the second wave with the Delta variant in April-May 2021 was the deadliest. (ANI)

