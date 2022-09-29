New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded 75 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent on Thursday, according to data issued by the health department.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Out on ibps.in; Know How To Download.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,282. The death toll stood at at 26,501, it said.

The new cases were detected from 8,624 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Who Used To Snatch Money From Minors To Buy Liquor and Drugs, Stabbed to Death by Them in Sultanpuri.

Delhi reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday.

The city logged 73 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The national capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The city reported 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 379. A total of 264 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,863 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 56 are occupied, it said.

There are 45 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)