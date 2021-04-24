New Delhi, April 24: Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease and over 24,000 fresh cases, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. The positivity rate stood at 32.27 per cent, the bulletin said.

The data of the last 24 hours also revealed that the number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital is inching closer to the one-lakh mark. The tally of active cases has climbed to 93,080 in the city.

A significant number of 22,695 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said. A total of 74,702 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while the COVID vaccine was administered to 35,455 people, it added.

