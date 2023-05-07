New Delhi, May 7: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 21.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi Weather Forecast and Update Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Pleasant Morning, IMD Predicts Thunderstorms With Rain.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 60 per cent, the IMD said. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with very light rain and drizzle at a few places during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: National Capital To Witness Mostly Sunny Days for Next 7 Days, Says IMD.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

