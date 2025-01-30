New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 0.8 notches above the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The IMD has forecast clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 377 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)