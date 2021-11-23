New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The national capital reported zero death and 27 COVID-19 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, the total number of cases reported in the city rose to 14,40,719. The death toll stayed at 25,095.

A total of 49,590 tests for the detection of COVID-19 were conducted the previous day. It included 39,341 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True Nat tests while the rest were rapid-antigen tests.

