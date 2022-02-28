New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Delhi reported 258 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 1,845.

Delhi government said in its health bulletin that the positivity rate is 0.71 per cent.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With 499 more recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 recoveries in the national capital have gone up to 18,31,925.

The bulletin said 167 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals.

A total of 7,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours. Of these, 918 took their first dose and 6,341 their second dose. The bulletin said 1,935 beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 304 precaution doses were also given to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

