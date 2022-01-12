New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delhi reported 27,561 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the highest number of COVID cases in a single day in the past eight months.

Delhi had reported 28,395 cases on April 20 last year during the second wave of COVID-19.

According to Delhi governemnt health bulletin, 40 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the same as June 4 last year.

The active caseload in the city has gone up to 87,445 marking a surge during the third wave of the pandemic seen to be driven by Omicron variant.

The total COVID-19 case count in the national capital is 16,17,716. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.79 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 26.22 per cent.

The cumulative death toll in Delhi has gone up to 25,240. The case fatality rate is 1.56 per cent.

The bulletin said 14,957 people have been recovered from COVID-19 today and the total number of recoveries has risen to 15,05,031.

It said 56,991 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation and 2,264 patients are hospitalized.

Under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 2,79,08,084 beneficiaries have been administered COVID vaccines doses so far. (ANI)

