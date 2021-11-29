New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Delhi recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,40,900.

The city has 285 active cases. The death toll has gone up to 25,098.

The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.08 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent

As many as 36 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 14,15,517. The recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent.

A total of 43,399 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,08,68,725.

As many as 28,098 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far has reached 2,24,97,676. (ANI)

