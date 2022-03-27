New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday reported 71 fresh COVID-19 cases and a death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department.

The fresh cases came out of 23,045 COVID-19 tests conducted in the city a day ago, it showed.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills Teenage Girl in Surajpur, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide; Arrested.

With this, the national capital's coronavirus infection tally climbed to 18,64,549 and the death toll to 26,151, the latest health bulletin stated.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 120 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence Case: CBI Records TMC Leader Anarul Hossain’s Statement.

On Friday, the city had logged 112 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one fatality.

Delhi has recorded zero daily deaths on multiple days in March. The number of daily cases in the city has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The national capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, its highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 patients under home-isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks. The count stood at 12,312 on February 1, and on March 27, it was at 360.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 9,805 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals, and 86 (0.88 per cent) of them are occupied at present, the health department stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)