New Delhi [India] September 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce judgements on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven other individuals accused in the Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case of 2020.

The High Court had reserved its order on July 9 after hearing the arguements of counsel for the accused persons and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad.

The division bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur is to pronounce the order on Tuesday.

While opposing the bail pleas on July 9, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta had submitted that in UAPA cases related to National security, bail cannot be granted on the ground of delay in trial.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused had earlier argued that there was a long delay in the trial and even the charges had not been framed, and the matter was at the stage of arguements on charges.

SG Tushar Mehta, during his submissions, referred to an accused who had said that they are ready for riots, if we have to, to protest against CAA and NRC.

He had also referred to the portion of the speech where Sharjeel Imam had said that we can separate the chicken neck (North East) from the rest of India forever. If not forever, then for at least a month.

Sharjeel, during one of his alleged anti-CAA speeches, had also said that you are aware of the condition of muslims in Assam. Asam is of muslims, SG submitted.

It was also submitted that Sharjeel Imam, in his speech, had allegedly said that nothing would happen unless 100-200 people died.

It was further submitted that the conspiracy was to organise a chakka jam leading to violence during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that India can be defamed at the international level.

It was also stated that riots took place as per a conspiracy and were covered by the media.

He also referred to the statement of a protected witness who attended a meeting with Umar Khalid. This meeting was also attended by other accused persons.

SG further argued that all the accused are connected. SG also referred to a statement of protected witnesses, and one of the witnesses stated that there was a plan to dislocate or shut down the CCTV. The report related to this fact is enclosed in the charge sheet.

SG further referred to the use of a catapult to throw stones, bricks, and petrol bombs.

SG had said that these riots were financed by 5 accused, namely Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa ur Rehman and Meeran Haider.

He had also submitted that Tahir Husain converted his white money into black money to finance the riots. It was also submitted that the accused persons were not onto protest, they were planning something else.

SG Mehta had also mentioned that the Delhi High Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and it had referred that it was a terrorist act.

The High Court is dealing with bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahsmed. They had challenged the trial court orders dismissing their bail, citing the embargo under UAPA.

Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court on June 15, 2021, after their appeals against the trial court order were allowed. The accused, Ishrat Jahan, was granted bail by the trial court.

This case pertains to the allegations of a larger Conspiracy for riots hatched by the accused persons.

In this case, 18 accused have been charged under UAPA, and 2 accused are absconding.

As per the Delhi police, 53 persons died and hundreds were injured in the North East Delhi Riots in February 2020. More than 700 FIRs were registered against several accused persons in different police stations of North East Delhi and other areas.

Delhi police have filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets in a larger conspiracy case. This case is at the stage of arguements on charges. (ANI)

