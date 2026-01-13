New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Rohini Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar's application for regular bail in wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case. He had moved the application in view of the changed circumstances in the case.

It is claimed that all material prosecution witnesses have been examined by the Rohini court.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sushil Kumar issued notice on the bail application and listed the matter for hearing on January 21.

Advocate RS Malik appeared for Sushil Kumar, who is an accused in a case registered at the Model Town police station in 2021.

Sushil Kumar was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2025. However, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail on August 13, 2025, on the grounds that the material witnesses had not yet been examined. Thereafter, he surrendered on August 20, 2025.

It was submitted that the circumstances have materially changed inasmuch as all the material public witnesses have been examined, and there remains no possibility of the accused influencing or tampering with the prosecution evidence.

The Supreme Court had granted liberty to Sushil Kumar to file a fresh bail application before the concerned court, in case of a change in circumstances or as and when fresh grounds arise.

It is also mentioned that there are 222 prosecution witnesses, out of which 42 material public witnesses, including the injured, have already been examined.

The case is at the stage of recording of prosecution evidence. It was stated that no useful purpose would be served by keeping Sushil Kumar in judicial custody, that too in the company of hardened criminals, and the continued incarceration is further injurious to his health.

Sushil Kumar was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2005, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009, and the Padma Shri in 2011.

It is alleged that in the intervening night of 04-05.05.2021, at about 11:30 pm, Jai Bhagwan alias Sonu, Sagar Dhankar, Ravinder alias Binda, Bhagat alias Bhagtu, and Amit Kumar alias Khagad were allegedly abducted from Shalimar Bagh and Model Town and taken to the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, where the accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted those persons. As a result of the said alleged assault, Sagar Dhankar succumbed to his injuries on the same day, during medical treatment. (ANI)

