New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): A school cab driver was held in Delhi for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from the same school, said the police on Tuesday.

"The girl studies at a renowned school at Sansad Marg in Delhi. On November 3, when the girl did not attend school, her father got a message on his phone regarding her absence. He informed the police and based on suspicion, he called the cab driver but he didn't answer the call. His suspicion deepened", said the police.

Also Read | Deepfake Video Controversy: File FIR if Hit by Deepfakes, Take Platforms to Court if They Take No Action, Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"The police received the information regarding the cab driver's location. It was learned that the driver had dropped the girl near the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and was about to abscond. The police reached there and arrested the accused", it added.

The police further informed that the accused wanted to 'befriend' the girl.

Also Read | Assembly Elections Voter Turnout Till 5 PM: Mizoram Registers 77.04% Polling, Chhattisgarh Records 70.87% Voting in 20 Seats.

Earlier, the girl used to go to the school by the accused's cab. But when she complained to her father about his inappropriate behaviour, he started dropping his daughter at school.

On November 3, when he dropped her at the school gate, the cab driver, on the pretence of apologizing to her, called her and forcibly made her sit in the cab, said the police.

Later, he tried to abscond with the girl but was caught.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered.

Further probe is on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)