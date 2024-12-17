New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Delhi Police have confirmed that some schools in Delhi received bomb threats this morning. Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school located in Saraswati Vihar, North West Delhi, were targeted.

Upon receiving the threat, police, fire brigade, and bomb squad teams swiftly arrived at the locations. The school premises were immediately evacuated as a safety precaution. Authorities are now conducting thorough investigations to determine the origin and credibility of the threats.

"After receiving the information, police, fire brigade, and bomb squad were sent to the school. The school premises have been evacuated, and an investigation is being carried out," Delhi Police stated

This is not an isolated incident as several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

On December 14, Delhi Police Special Cell identified a private school student as being responsible for sending a bomb threat email to a school in Paschim Vihar.

According to police, the student had sent the threat email to his own school, and after tracing the IP address, the police team traced his home. Upon questioning, the child admitted to the act and was later counselled. He was let off with a warning to his parents to keep a watch on his behaviour.

The threatening emails raised concerns among parents and staff, though the police assured that investigations are ongoing and safety remains their priority. No explosives or hazardous materials have been found in any of the schools so far.

Meanwhile, South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh said that as many as 30 schools across Delhi received hoax bomb threat emails on December 13.

The DCP said that the investigation into the fake threats revealed that the e-mails sent to the schools had been generated outside the country.

Upon receiving the information, schools were evacuated and the Bomb Disposal Squad carried out checks at the locations.

"We received an alert around 5:30 AM that some schools have received bomb threats via emails in our district. Schools have been evacuated and the Bomb Disposal Squad checked the places. So far the investigation has revealed that it was a hoax call. 30 schools across Delhi including 3 from our district have received such emails," DCP told ANI. (ANI)

