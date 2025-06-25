New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police beefed up security arrangements in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area as the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque continued, officials said on Wednesday.

Police teams were deployed in the area, an official said, adding that the locality was turned into a virtual fortress with security personnel stationed at every corner to maintain law and order near the Y Block area.

Additional companies of paramilitary forces were also roped in as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, the official stated.

The demolition, which began on June 22, follows a Delhi High Court order.

Officials assured that only unauthorised construction is being demolished.

