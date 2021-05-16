New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi have seen yet another hike on Sunday.

The current rate of petrol and diesel in the national capital stood at Rs 92.58 per litre and Rs 83.22 respectively.

Earlier, the rate of petrol was recorded to be 92.34 per litre and the price of diesel stood at 82.95 per litre in Delhi.

"People do not have money but the fuel prices are continuously shooting through the roof. It is getting tougher to maintain a motorcycle by the day. I request the government to decrease the prices," Laxman, a local resident, said.

Mukesh, another resident, expressed his troubles: "I do not have work for the last one month due to the lockdown. The financial situation has taken a beating but still fuel prices are going up. Government must think about the suffering of the common people."

The fuel prices are continuously on the rise in May.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 98.88 and Rs 90.40 per litre respectively, while Chennai recorded their rates at Rs 94.31 and Rs 88.07 per litre respectively. (ANI)

