New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will offer on the job training, along with classroom-based learning, in three degree courses so that students get to earn while they learn.

The university announced the Graduate Apprenticeship Programme in its three flagship degree courses -- BBA Retail Management, BMS Land Transportation and BMS E-Commerce Operations.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

The apprenticeship will provide students with an opportunity to earn while they learn and experience the world of work, an official statement said.

"The Graduate Apprenticeship Programme is a step towards ensuring our students gain relevant and adequate industry exposure as per the requirement of the industry. This is a win-win for the industry and young graduates as the industry will be giving training to our students and thereby help to bridge the demand-supply gap that exists," DSEU vice chancellor professor Neharika Vohra said.

Also Read | Realme GT & Realme GT Master Edition India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

She explained that under the programme, students will undergo on-the-job training (OJT) while applying classroom-based learning during the three-year degree course.

"The curriculum for these courses shall run in a hybrid model with requisite academic portions aligned as per the UGC credit system for degree programmes. This way students will be granted credits for the training and work experience in the real-work environment," she added.

Talking about the courses, Dr Neeta Pradhan Das, Head- Strategy and Partnerships, DSEU said they have been designed in close collaboration with the industry.

"Industry partners have most willingly expressed their interest in training young minds in real-life scenarios and providing them with maximum industry exposure," she added.

The Graduate Apprenticeship Programme is being facilitated through an agreement between DSEU, Sector Skill Councils (SSC), and the industry partner.

During the three-year degree programme BBA in Retail Management, the students will undergo a 21-month-long apprenticeship period.

Subsequently, when the student completes the degree, they will be boarded by the industry partners in a supervisory role.

Similarly, in BMS Land Transportation and BMS e-Commerce Operations, two flagship programmes being offered at DSEU, the students will be exposed to the industry during the first two years via internships, live projects and field visits, and in the third year of the programme, a year-long apprenticeship will be offered to all undergraduates in the course.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)