Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): Flight numbers SG130 and SG129 operating from Srinagar to Delhi and Delhi to Srinagar were cancelled on Wednesday due to operational reasons, an official statement from Srinagar airport said.

In an advisory issued to passengers, the airport stated that those affected by the cancellation are requested to contact the concerned airline directly through its official customer support channels for further information, rebooking, or refund assistance.

"Passengers are hereby informed that flight SG130/SG129 (DEL-SXR-DEL), scheduled with ETA 11:15 hrs and ETD 11:55 hrs, has been cancelled for today due to operational reasons by the airline. For further information, rebooking, or refund assistance, passengers are kindly requested to contact the concerned airline directly through their official customer support channels. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," Srinagar airport said in an 'X' post.

Amid the continuing volatile situation in the Middle East, leading airlines have announced schedule changes, suspensions, and additional services to mitigate passenger inconvenience and maintain connectivity.

Air India on Tuesday said it has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on March 4.

"In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 4 March 2026. We continue to closely monitor and assess the evolving developments in the region. A limited number of flights are being operated, with the highest priority accorded to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

The airline clarified that its flights to North America, the UK, and Europe continue to operate as per schedule. "These services are being operated via alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, with safety remaining our highest priority," it added.

Air India also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and said it remains committed to supporting affected customers by offering alternative travel arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling options. Passengers have been advised to check the updated flight status on airindia.com or contact the airline's 24/7 customer support hotline for assistance. (ANI)

