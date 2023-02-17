New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A mother and her son were arrested for torturing her seven-year-old stepdaughter in the national capital.

it was alleged that the woman and her son allegedly beat up and tortured the minor over several months in Delhi's RK Puram.

The accused woman is a nurse at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

"The woman had adopted the girl but instead of raising her with love and care, she branded the child with tongs. The woman and her real son beat up the girl over several months," said an officer of Delhi Police.

The police registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against the stepmother and her son.

The police said there were scars and burn marks on the minor's body.

"We received a complaint in the matter on February 10. An FIR was filed and the accused son was arrested on Monday (February 13) and his mother on Thursday (February 16)," the officer said.

Police said they were probing the role of the woman's husband in the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

