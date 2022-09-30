New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A student was allegedly stabbed to death by another student in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, police said Friday.

They said five juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended from Lal Bagh area and the weapon used in the crime, a button knife, has been found.

Also Read | Goa: Govt Committed to Providing Facilities to Special Children in School, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

Police said that the knife was purchased online.

A case has been filed and a further probe is underway.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: BOB Invites Online Application for 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and Other Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Other Details.

Earlier this month, a man was killed and four others were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Delhi's Mangolpuri following an altercation.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with that case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)