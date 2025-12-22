New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In a major stride toward transparent and efficient governance, the Government of NCT of Delhi plans to soon roll out DARPAN 2.0 - an advanced, unified performance-monitoring dashboard developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), a press release stated.

Designed as a real-time, analytics-driven platform, DARPAN 2.0 will provide the decision makers and various government departments with a consolidated view of key schemes and services, enabling faster, evidence-based decision-making.

The platform addresses the longstanding challenge of siloed and inconsistent data across departments by integrating multiple MIS systems into a single, visually intuitive interface. It will feature department-wise Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), live progress tracking, early-warning indicators, and comparative analytics, ensuring greater accountability and coordination.

DARPAN, a proven successful centralised model, will be customised for Delhi with priority schemes integrated through secure APIs. The rollout will be conducted in phases over 12-16 weeks, culminating in comprehensive training for nodal officers across all departments.

Reacting on the centralised dashboard, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi's IT Minister, said, "DARPAN 2.0 marks a transformative leap toward accountable, data-smart governance in Delhi. By breaking down data silos and offering real-time insights into departmental performance, this platform will empower decision-makers to act swiftly, enhance service delivery, and under the guidance of CM Rekha Gupta Government will ensure every scheme reaches the people effectively and transparently."

The key features of DARPAN 2.0 include improved governance through real-time performance insights, faster decision-making and improved cross-departmental coordination, enhanced accountability through KPI-based monitoring, early detection of bottlenecks and improved service delivery and a foundation for expansion into predictive analytics, public dashboards, and AI-driven insights.

The initiative underscores Delhi's commitment to the Digital India vision, laying a strong foundation for future expansion into predictive analytics and public-facing dashboards. Once fully operational, DARPAN 2.0 is expected to significantly improve governance outcomes, citizen service delivery, and data-driven policy planning in the national capital.

DARPAN (Dashboard for Analytics, Review and Performance Assessment Nationwide) is a configurable, multilingual platform developed by NIC under MeitY. It enables 24x7 monitoring of flagship schemes through drill-down dashboards, KPI-based scorecards, and seamless API-based data integration. (ANI)

