New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid India Gate C-Hexagon on Saturday from 2 pm till midnight, as due to the weekend and post-Republic Day celebrations, a heavy volume of visitors and pedestrian movement is expected in the area.

"Due to weekend and post-Republic Day celebrations, a heavy volume of visitors and pedestrian movement is expected at India Gate C-Hexagon from 2 PM till midnight. Motorists are advised to avoid India Gate C-Hexagon and plan their journey accordingly," Delhi traffic police said in a statement.

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday in the national capital. The parade on the momentous platinum celebrations of India showcased 'women-led development at Kartavya Path, boosting the 'Viksit Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Nari shakti' took centre stage as women soldiers marched down the Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap.

The cultural extravaganza at Kartavya Path highlighted the diversity and vibrancy of India's cultural tapestry, captivating the audience with a fusion of artistic expressions from across the country.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity and the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess were the themes that graced Kartavya Path, apart from the dominating theme of 'nari shakti' in the 90-minute parade.

The 75th Republic Day March Past began on Kartavya Path with the proud winners of the highest gallantry awards, the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, following Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar.

For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar, with Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force.

French troops and aircraft also participated in the "Platinum Republic Day Parade' at the Kartavya Path.

The French Foreign Legion music band, led by Captain Khourda and consisting of 30 musicians, marched first, playing the Legion's anthem called "Le Boudin."

The distinguished band, comprising 112 women artists, played a variety of folk and tribal percussion instruments, becoming a powerful symbol of women's strength and prowess.

As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

After the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the ceremonial boulevard of Kartvya Path and waved to spectators. (ANI)

